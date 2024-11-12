Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$26.62 and last traded at C$26.78. Approximately 527,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 657,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.71.

Enerplus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.94.

About Enerplus

(Get Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.