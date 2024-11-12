Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1,468.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.9% of Entropy Technologies LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW stock opened at $389.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.39. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $252.75 and a 1-year high of $392.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 28.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.47.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

