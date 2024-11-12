Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,677,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Humana by 5.9% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 90.6% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $31,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. KeyCorp began coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners cut Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.86.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $282.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.