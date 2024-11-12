Entropy Technologies LP Purchases 30,632 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,632 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth approximately $99,951,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in American International Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after purchasing an additional 941,607 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,312,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,825,000 after buying an additional 597,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,517,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,620,000 after acquiring an additional 441,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.35 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

