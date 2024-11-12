Entropy Technologies LP Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 162.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,897 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,073 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $60,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

