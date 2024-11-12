Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $533.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.11. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $509.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen raised Northrop Grumman to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $550.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.