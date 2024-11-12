Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.96. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 136.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 9,944,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,650,000 after buying an additional 5,739,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 3,688,796 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 94.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,303,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 2,087,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3,278.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 555,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

