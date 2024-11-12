Everhart Financial Group Inc. Acquires 475 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $805.44 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.60 and a fifty-two week high of $806.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $721.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $9,653,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,127,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.10, for a total value of $334,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,437 shares of company stock valued at $146,229,378. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

