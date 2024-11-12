Everhart Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 70.2% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% in the third quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,139.2% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 85.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 116,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 53,735 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $147.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $239.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.75, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.00 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

