Everhart Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $297.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.09 and a 200 day moving average of $271.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

