Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 47 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.8% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 96,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $294.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.31 and a one year high of $294.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

