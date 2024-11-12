Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.62.

Shares of EXPE opened at $184.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,988 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Expedia Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

