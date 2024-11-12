Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Ashton Thomas Securities LLC

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.4 %

EXPD opened at $119.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.47. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.