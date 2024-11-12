Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $194,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 925,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,591,000 after acquiring an additional 49,083 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 3,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.4% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $120.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $529.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.95.

View Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.