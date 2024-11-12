F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Plans $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

F & M Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMBM opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $74.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.40. F & M Bank has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.00%.

About F & M Bank

F & M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services.

