FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Insider John Costigan Sells 1,622 Shares

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.27. The company had a trading volume of 357,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,810. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $456.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

