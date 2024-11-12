FDx Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.23%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

