FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 251 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 902.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 44,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,718 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 117,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 107,520 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

