Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

FMN traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $12.53.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 523,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $6,630,502.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,111,886 shares in the company, valued at $14,087,595.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 524,791 shares of company stock worth $6,649,002 over the last ninety days.

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

