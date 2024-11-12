Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Femasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Femasys

Femasys Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of FEMY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,051. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Femasys has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -2.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.