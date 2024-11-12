Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Femasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Femasys stock. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Femasys at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.
Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.
