Financial Comparison: China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) & N2OFF (NASDAQ:NITO)

Profitability

This table compares China Green Agriculture and N2OFF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Green Agriculture -29.64% -24.88% -16.10% N2OFF N/A -100.78% -87.04%

Risk and Volatility

China Green Agriculture has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, N2OFF has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of N2OFF shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Green Agriculture $95.85 million 0.33 -$28.41 million ($2.04) -1.04 N2OFF $166,204.00 6.09 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares China Green Agriculture and N2OFF”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

N2OFF has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Green Agriculture.

Summary

N2OFF beats China Green Agriculture on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin). It offers humic acid-based compound, blended, organic compound, slow-release, compound, highly concentrated water-soluble, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company also produces and sells bitcoins. The company also markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2023, the company operated a network of 1,328 distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

About N2OFF

N2OFF, Inc., an agri-food tech company, engages in the development and sale of eco-friendly green solutions for the food industry to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh produce. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with various oxidizing agent-based sanitizers and low concentrated fungicides for cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce that are safer for human consumption and extend their shelf life by reducing their decay. The company’s products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aid for post-harvest application that is added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control plant and foodborne pathogens. It also offers SpuDefender for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect to control spoilage-creating microorganisms on post-harvest citrus fruit. The company was formerly known as Save Foods, Inc. and changed its name to N2OFF, Inc. in March 2024. N2OFF, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Hod HaSharon, Israel.

