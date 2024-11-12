Financial Contrast: MDB Capital (MDBH) vs. Its Peers

Risk and Volatility

MDB Capital has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDB Capital’s peers have a beta of 5.21, indicating that their average share price is 421% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MDB Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.5% of MDB Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDB Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDB Capital N/A -56.19% -48.57% MDB Capital Competitors -61.44% -71.69% -3.72%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDB Capital $1.30 million -$6.97 million -2.39 MDB Capital Competitors $2.63 billion $383.60 million 10.66

This table compares MDB Capital and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MDB Capital’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MDB Capital. MDB Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MDB Capital peers beat MDB Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About MDB Capital

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence. The Technology Development segment engages in the synthetic biology technology development business. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Addison, Texas.

