First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.54 million. First Advantage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.980 EPS.

First Advantage Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:FA opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. First Advantage has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Advantage from $250.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

