First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 1,420 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

SMH stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,010,047. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.83. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $155.19 and a 1-year high of $283.07.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

