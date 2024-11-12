First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $18.86 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 91,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.52. 368,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,429. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $87.87.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

