First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.17 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of FV stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. 12,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,341. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.77. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
