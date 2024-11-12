First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $930,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $118.29. 50,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,999. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $95.49 and a one year high of $119.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.