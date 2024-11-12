First Heartland Consultants Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,203 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAPR. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance
Shares of NAPR stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.06. 24,351 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $225.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.