First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Objectivity Squared LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 42.3% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.1% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS:XJUN traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $38.54. 7,882 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

