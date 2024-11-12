First National Trust Co Acquires 423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.33. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

