First National Trust Co Has $10.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,499 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 94,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 58,148 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.01.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

