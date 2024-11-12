First National Trust Co Has $9.09 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $41,064,917,000 after buying an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after purchasing an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,182,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,355,939,000 after purchasing an additional 688,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,797 shares of company stock valued at $19,211,821. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $350.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $358.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. New Street Research lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.06.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

