First National Trust Co Sells 2,186 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First National Trust Co lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.2% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $174.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $218.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.