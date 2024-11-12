First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 94.8% from the October 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,907. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.34. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

About First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 264,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 219,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 65,725 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 393,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $570,000.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

