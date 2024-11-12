First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 41,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.34. 28,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,326. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.03. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

