First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. First Trust Water ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 85.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,580,000.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $110.16 on Tuesday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $111.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

