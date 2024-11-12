Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLYW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $23.17 on Monday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

In related news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 1,769 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $31,912.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 273,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,934,246.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $60,488.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 620,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,188,119.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock valued at $480,143. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flywire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 212,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

