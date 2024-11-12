Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.66 and last traded at $52.53, with a volume of 3887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.46.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
