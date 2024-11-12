FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TIXT Issued By William Blair

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for TELUS International (Cda) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS International (Cda)’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TELUS International (Cda)’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TIXT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Desjardins upgraded TELUS International (Cda) to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.37.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 18.6 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $476.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 254,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.