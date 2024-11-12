FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centric Health Reduced by Analyst

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Centric Health in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

