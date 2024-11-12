FY2025 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Boosted by Analyst

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hecla Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HL. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. National Bank Financial lowered Hecla Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hecla Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 248,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Hecla Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $735,303.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

