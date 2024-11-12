FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Fathom Issued By Roth Capital

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Fathom in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 8th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for Fathom’s current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Get Fathom alerts:

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Fathom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. Fathom has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.03.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.72 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 44.51% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fathom in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fathom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the first quarter worth $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Fathom by 159.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fathom by 31.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.