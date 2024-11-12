GDS Wealth Management Invests $212,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after buying an additional 59,790 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,042,624.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $145.49 on Tuesday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.47 and a 200-day moving average of $135.98.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

