Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSL. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Global Ship Lease stock opened at $23.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $864.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.62. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The shipping company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 46.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 45.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 475,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,684,000 after purchasing an additional 148,247 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 62.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 173,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 66,714 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

