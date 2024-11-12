Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

NASDAQ GOSS opened at $0.86 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gossamer Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 98.6% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 556,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,763,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 931,248 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 27.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

