Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $53.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Graham updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE GHM traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.17. 100,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,949. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $448.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.56. Graham has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $41.19.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

