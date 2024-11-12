Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Sold by INCA Investments LLC

INCA Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 97.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400,808 shares during the period. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte accounts for about 0.3% of INCA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. INCA Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 109.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 565.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $90.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Thrice Yearly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $1.921 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

