GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $108.96.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

