GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 471.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $76.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $113.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.53.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.03.

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

