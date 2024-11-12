GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,965 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $463,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $1,822,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 195.8% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $360,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BrightSpring Health Services news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTSG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of BTSG stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.08.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

